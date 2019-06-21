Watch Live
Encore Boston Harbor to hold news conference at 3 p.m.

Chicopee police locate man last seen at boat ramp

News

by: Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:

(Chicopee Police Department)

Update: Robert Pietras has been found by Chicopee police and is safe.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are looking for a man they say has been missing since June 18.

HICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are looking for a man they say has been missing since June 18.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News 48-year-old Robert Pietras was last seen at the Medina Street boat ramp.

Wilk said he told friends he would be walking home against his friends wishes, and has not been seen since. He is 5’6″ tall.

If you know where Pietras is you’re asked to call detectives at 413-594-1740 and reference case 2830.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick