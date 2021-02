CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old girl.

Anayisalis Silvera is believed to be in Springfield. She has been described as 5’4″, 134 lbs. with brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.