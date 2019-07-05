Chicopee police looking to identify alleged cigarette thief

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole cigarettes from a store in June.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the theft took place at Family Dollar Store on 251 Meadow Street at 7:35 p.m., June 27.

Wilk said the manager of the store told police a man stole multiple packs of Newport cigarettes. A Gold Chrysler 300 with black rims may also be involved in the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1744 and reference case 2942.

