Chicopee police looking to identify man accused of breaking into cars

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are asking for help identifying a man they say went through several cars Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News, the cars that were gone through were unlocked. The cars were located in the Fairview section of the city including on Dowds Lane, James Street, and Nye Street.

Wilk said residents should lock their car doors to avoid crimes such as this from happening to them.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.