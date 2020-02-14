Chicopee Police officer wins employment termination appeal

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Civil Service Commission has approved a partial appeal and modified a penalty in the case of a Chicopee police officer whose employment was terminated in 2018.

On November 2, 2018 Chicopee Police Sergeant Jeffrey Godere was fired by Mayor Richard Kos based on incidents involving the sharing of a photo of a murder victim in August 2011.

Two Chicopee police officers at the murder scene took photos with their cell phones and shared the photo with other officers, including Sgt. Godere. Godere shared the photo with another CPD officer, who then showed it to parents at a youth sporting event.

After an internal investigation into the photo sharing incident, the officers involved were found to have engaged in egregious misconduct for the photo sharing, and for answering the investigator’s questions untruthfully.

The two officers who took the photos were reassigned and Sgt. Godere was fired.

Sgt. Godere filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission contesting his employment termination on November 8, 2018.

According to documents received by the 22News I-Team, the Civil Service Commission voted February 13 in the case. Their final decision was:

Sgt. Godere shall be demoted from sergeant to police officer, effective November 2, 2018. Sgt. Godere shall be returned to his position of police officer, effective November 2, 2018,

without loss of compensation or other rights.

You can read the commission’s decision here: