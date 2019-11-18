Police had to disperse an aggressive crowd outside of a club in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested three Springfield teenagers this weekend after a disturbance outside the Portuguese American Club.

Chicopee Police said they were called to a report of a large fight and possible gunshots outside the club around 10 p.m. Saturday night. No guns were found, but there was a rowdy large crowd in the street blocking traffic.

Police said officers had to use pepper spray to get everyone out of the street. More than 200 people were in the street blocking traffic, many of them shouting curse words and showing aggressive behavior. We asked the Chicopee Police department what they do when a situation like this unfolds.



“It depends on every situation, said Officer Mike Wilk. “I mean obviously if someone is assaulting you than use the force to stop that from happening. If people are all blocking the street like in this case than you use the force necessary to get the flow of traffic going.”

Officer Wilk told 22News it wasn’t necessary Saturday, but they do have a special response team that use riot control equipment to disperse aggresive crowds. Police can’t release their identities of the teenage suspects, since they are minors.



We contacted the Portuguese-American Club’s President, but he declined to comment. The city’s license commission is looking into the incident.