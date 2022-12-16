CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Public Schools will begin using electronic ticketing to get into basketball games for increased security and safety after an incident on Thanksgiving.

Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a fight during the annual thanksgiving day Sword game. Police discovered that someone pulled out a gun during the fight.

Moving forward, electronic ticketing will be used for all boys’ and girls’ basketball events. According to the interim superintendent, Alvin Morton said Tickets may be revoked by event staff for unsafe, unruly, and unsportsmanlike behavior.