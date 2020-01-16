Chicopee school temporarily placed on lockdown

Watch Live
by: Kristina D'Amours

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Paulo Freire Social Justice School in Chicopee was on lockdown Thursday morning after Chicopee Police received a report of a possible threat towards the school.

Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that as a precaution, the school was placed into lockdown and schools in the area were notified.

Wilk said that the C3 Team went and spoke to a person that had called the diocese in Springfield. After police spoke to the person, it was determined that there was a miscommunication and misunderstanding and no threats were made.

Wilk said that the Chicopee Police Department will err on the side of caution and treat everything as a threat until considered false.

The lockdown has been lifted.

