CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of a deadly shooting in Chicopee Sunday has been identified.

According to Hampden DA Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, 27-year-old Charles White of Springfield died after he was found by police at 2 Springfield Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Leydon said Chicopee police and state police with the DA’s office are looking into what led up to the shooting.