Chicopee shoppers celebrate Father’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — 22News spoke with western Massachusetts grocery shoppers in Chicopee about how their spending time with family on this Father’s Day.

“Whatever my mom’s making. So we’re just getting the grill ready and she puts the food on it and we eat it (laughs),” Alex McDaneld said.

“You know the ribeye is the best steak in the game,” Connor O’Brien said.

22News spoke with 7-year-old Ava, who spent Father’s Day playing in the sprinklers and getting her favorite ice cream, cookies and cream.

Happy Father’s Day to all the western Massachusetts Dads!