CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee State Park was the ideal destination, helping families spend a rewarding day celebrating the Fourth of July.

The Picnic Grove proved especially popular for a family gatherings. Every picnic table is occupied for their day-long excursion to well-earned rest, putting problems like high gas prices in the rear view mirror if only for a day.

Alex Hernandez of Chicopee said, “Oh ya, definitely man, nice and quiet. Family oriented. It’s good for the kids.”

Before or after a hearty meal, a cool dip on a warm day completed the experience of slowing down and enjoying life on a very special day in American history, is special.