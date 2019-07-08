Chicopee teen killed in Wilbraham car crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee teen was killed in a single car crash in Wilbraham Sunday night.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 15-year-old Alex Ortiz. Leydon said Ortiz was a passenger in the car, which crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken by helicopter to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

A vigil is being held for Ortiz at 7:30 tonight at the Chicopee Comprehensive High School football field.

