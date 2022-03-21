CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – City Officials are to join representatives from the Saint Stanislaus School and the Polish National Credit Union to raise the Polish Flag in honor of Saint Joseph’s Day. The ceremony will take place outside of City Hall at 10 this morning.



Saint Joseph’s Day celebrates the Patron Saint of Poland, known in Western Christian traditions as the husband of the Virgin Mary and the legal father of Jesus.



In the Polish tradition, families celebrate the day with a meat-less feast, known as a “festive fast” because it is Lent season.