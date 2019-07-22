Chicopee woman killed in Shelburne rollover crash

1  of  2
SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman was killed in a crash in Shelburne on Sunday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, 22-year-old Taryn Laplante was driving on Colrain-Shelburne Road at about 12:40 a.m. when her car traveled over the center line and off the roadway, striking a tree and rolling over.

State police say Laplante was flown to Baystate Medical Center via LifeStar, but did not survive. Her 20-year-old passenger, a Springfield woman, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with minor injuries.

State police are continuing to look into what led up to the deadly crash.

