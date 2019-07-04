Chicopee woman with stage four cancer decorates home for July 4th

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many are out barbecuing or picnicking for the Fourth of July, a Chicopee woman is decorating her home.

“I got cars stopping all the time. People walking by saying ‘Oh, I like that’,” Pat told 22News.

Patricia Jasmin, or Pat as she liked to be called, is a 71-year-old woman with an energetic personality.

She decorates the front of her home for every holiday and many more occasions. The best part, she makes all the decorations by hand. Sewing, knitting, and crocheting each piece.

Outside of Pat’s home on Chicopee Street.

“I have bags marked for all the holidays. I grab the bags from the cellar , come up, and put them up,” she said.

At first glance someone might not know she has stage four pancreatic cancer. But the black chemotherapy bag next to her hip, could give it away.

“If I didn’t do anything I think I would give up,” she said.

She was diagnosed a year and a half ago and given only three months to live. Then after she beat that, six more months, and so on.

“They [doctors] said ‘I don’t know how you are living. I really don’t’,” she said.

Pat told 22News her experience after hearing that she was diagnosed with cancer.

“She [unknown] lifts up her laptop and goes ‘funeral parlors’. I said ‘wrong’. I said ‘no way, I don’t need it.’ It’s just I’m not ready,” she said.

Pat’s been making her decorations for almost a decade. She was taught to knit when she was a child and taught to sew in home economics class in school.

Pat’s hand-made Uncle Sam.

She also makes stuffed animals and clothing pieces for “anyone who asks.” She made her daughter’s wedding dress and all her bridesmaid dresses.

“I don’t get paid. I do it out of here [heart]. I figure the good Lord keeps me going another day, I’ll do it,” she said.

She said she thinks about what might happen to her decorations after she passes a lot. She said selling them in a tag sale might be a good idea, so that others can be made happy by her creativity.