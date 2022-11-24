CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Chicopee high schools faced off Thanksgiving morning for the annual Sword Game.

Chicopee Comp had the home field advantage this year. The Sword Game used to be played during the regular season, but was moved to thanksgiving back in 2017. 22News spoke with a Chicopee Comp fan.. attending the game for the first time.

“I love it. I grew up in Chicopee and seeing everyone come together is great. My daughter’s boyfriend’s on the team. Number 54, Josh. He is the best, so I’m rooting him on today, gushed Shannon Brouillette a Chicopee Comp Fan.

The game went to Chicopee Comp with a score of 28 – 10.