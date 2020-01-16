Chihuahua rescued from Holyoke Dumpster

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A chihuahua is safe after it was rescued from a person who saw that the owner was about to abandon the dog in a dumpster in Holyoke.

According to Diane Tillotson at Second Chance Animal Services, when the owner was confronted, they said the dog was the last of a litter born last summer. The owner was unable to find someone to take the last pup and didn’t know what else to do.

The dog went home with the rescuer, who contacted Second Chance to make arrangements for the dog at their East Brookfield adoption center. They named the dog Tucker.

Second Chance has so many resources to help keep pets in their homes, from our vaccine and spay/neuter clinics, to subsidized rates for qualified households at our veterinary hospitals and more. But we know sometimes people just can’t keep a pet and that’s why we’ll always have an adoption center. We will always be here for pets like Tucker. Second Chance CEO Sheryl Blancato

Tucker quickly stole the hearts of many at the adoption center and he will be going to his forever home this week.