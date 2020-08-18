Child Advocacy Center in Alabama releases statement after employee charged with cruelty to children in Columbus

UPDATE (8-18-2020, 3:15 P.M.): Alma Torres’s employment with the Russell County Child Advocacy Center has been terminated, effective immediately, the organization said in a follow-up statement after the earlier coverage.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – After a woman was charge by Columbus Police with second degree cruelty to children and failure to report by a mandated reporter, her employer, the Russell County Child Advocacy Center, has released a statement.

Alma Torres, 59 of Columbus, was employed at the CAC as a family advocate. After her arrest, the Center released a statement to be “as transparent as possible.”

The CAC says they are limited in what they can say or confirm, but wanted to assure the local community of their continuing commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for those in their care. The organization will not be taking questions due to the aforementioned limitations.

The statement released reads in part: