Child overcomes caner, attends kindergarten

IOWA (WHO/CNN) – Like other kids across the country, Moses Avalos is starting kindergarten but his struggle to get here has been more than most people can imagine.

He just finished going through treatments for Leukemia. He also has Down Syndrome and Austism.

Libby Avalos, Moses’ mother says it’s an exciting time for her son. “It’s so fun to see him thriving and he rolls that walker around here like a boss.”

He just started kindergarten at Prairie Elementary School.

“He has a team at school that just goes above and beyond to help he him, and serve him, and they celebrate him,” said Libby.

“He was diagnosed with Down Syndrome at 8 months of age. But he was really healthy his first two years of life, we were really blessed,” Libby said. “And then at 2 and a half years old in July of 2016, he was diagnosed with A.L.L., acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.”

Children with Down Syndrome have an increased risk of Leukemia.

“It was a shock but it wasn’t. I don’t know, God helped us with that. And I knew right away that he wasn’t going to die of Leukemia,” Libby said.

“We just had that peace walking into treatment, but the hard part was knowing that for the next two and a half years he was going to be getting chemo and just all the pain and suffering that goes along with that treatment.”

Moses spent two months at Blank Children’s right after he was diagnosed.

Libby said, “He wasn’t as strong with his immune system and the chemo hit him really hard. He stopped crawling, he stopped sitting, basically he was laying in bed every day.”

Moses also has autism. Being nonverbal made it even more difficult for his parents to know how to help.

“Walking through cancer, it teaches you be in the moment and be thankful for what’s happening in the moment,” Libby said. “He is the strongest child I know. Talk about being thrown curve balls, you know.”

As Moses teaches those around him, Libby says, “He seems to always bring out the best in people, I’ve found.”