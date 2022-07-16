CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Keeping your child safe in the car starts with choosing the right kind of car seat and installing it properly.

That’s why the Chicopee Police Department, Chicopee Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police have teamed up to host a child passenger safety event.

The event is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chicopee Walmart, 591 Memorial Drive.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of car seats are not installed correctly. Child safety seats that are properly installed can reduce fatalities by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers. And belt-positioning booster seats lower the risk of injury to children aged 4 to 8 by 45 percent compared with the use of seat belts alone.

The educational event is free and open to the public.