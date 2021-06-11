Child safety virtual program for parents will offer online danger recognition and prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is offering a virtual presentation designed to help parents and others who care for children recognize online dangers.

The program, entitled “Keeping Kids Safe and Secure Online,” is part of the nationwide initiative Project Safe Childhood, an effort to to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. It will be held on Wednesday, June 16, from 6:30 to8:30 p.m.

Topics discussed will be: Social Media, Gaming, Cyberbullying, Sexting, Sextortion,Victim Support, Protecting Against Online Predation. The presenters are: Alex J. Grant, Assistant United States Attorney United States Attorney’s Office – District of MA; Johanna Margeson, Assistant District Attorney Hampden District Attorney’s Office; Danielle Rex, FBI Task Force Officer Federal Bureau of Investigation; Lieutenant Eric Hall, Westfield Police Department; Lauryn Myers, Victim Witness Specialist Unites States Attorney’s Office – District of MA.

The program is for adults only, as the content is inappropriate for children. Click here for more information and to register.

The Hampden DA’s office is presenting this program in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Westfield Police Department.