Breaking News
Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, has died

Child survives three-story fall

News

by: WESH's Dave McDaniel

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH/NBC News)  An 8-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when she fell out of a third story window at an Orange County, Florida hotel Thursday.

Rescuers responded to the Extended Stay America on Palm Parkway around 2 p.m. 

“Very fortunate this child was not seriously injured, because of the height of the fall,” Mike Jachles, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The child is from the United Kingdom and was in Orange County with her sibling and parents.

Rescuers said the girl fell out of a window overlooking a pool deck.

“She apparently fell into some trees or shrubs, or grass something that cushioned that fall because the pool deck was right there and could have been much worse,” Jachles said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2LWQPRj

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories