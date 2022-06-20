(WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced that Massachusetts children ages 6 months to 4 years old are now eligible to receive the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments will be available for booking beginning tomorrow and there will be over 400 locations in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine consists of two. Both vaccines are free, and you do not need insurance or an ID to be vaccinated.

Parents who prefer to have their child vaccinated by their primary care provider… should call their DOCTOR’S office directly.