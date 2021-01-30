Chimney fire reported at Lanesborough on Friday night

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lanesborough Fire Department and Police reported a chimney fire, at 18 Rosenburg on Friday night.

Fire units from Lanesborough and Hancock had to face frigid temperatures to contain the fire.

Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire with water and entered the house where they called for a vent as they suppressed the fire inside.

The majority of the fire had been put out around 10:00 p.m.

The Lanesborough Police reported that the residents inside the house exited out of it safely.

The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department, Cheshire Fire Department, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office also helped at the time of the incident.