SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Baystate Health is offering tips to stay mentally healthy during the holiday season. The holidays can be especially challenging for those who have lost a loved one.

Doctors recommend avoiding isolation and withdrawing socially, and practicing self care through your grief. Coping strategies that are good for you and your family will help get your family through the grieving process. Avoid alcohol use during this time.

Baystate Health offers grief support services, information can be found here.

Grief requires time and patience. The Hospice Foundation of America recommends healthy grieving strategies like choosing ways to acknowledge and honor the lost loved one, communicating your choices with family and friends, and compromising with others who may have different ways of grieving. Visit hospicefoundation.org for more information.