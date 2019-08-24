Chris Soules seeks no jail time in fatal 2017 crash

INDEPENDENCE — Ex-‘Bachelor’ star and Iowa native Chris Soules has consented to a proposed suspended prison term and two years of probation in relation to a fatal 2017 tractor vs. truck crash, according his defense team.

The 37-year-old Soules pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury in November 2018. Soules was driving a truck in rural Buchanan County that crashed into a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher in April 2017.

According to 911 audio, Soules stayed at the scene with Mosher for a time following the crash, but left the scene after telling dispatchers he would call them back. Mosher later died.

In court documents filed Friday, Soules’ attorneys write that their client intends to waive his right to be personally present or give a verbal statement at his sentencing hearing scheduled for August 27.

The consent to judgment entry would allow Soules to receive a two-year suspended prison term with two years of probation.

Judge Andrea Dryer has yet to rule on the filing.

The Soules family reached a wrongful death lawsuit settlement with Mosher’s estate for $2.5 million in January.