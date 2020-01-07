Christmas Surprise: Squirrel wreaks havoc

(WXIA) It’s a scene almost straight out of “Christmas Vacation,” only it’s a very real nightmare for one Atlanta, Georgia family.

Kari and Dustin Drees purchased their first home last month in Buckhead, and a week later they left for a week-long vacation to visit family for Christmas.

Then something weird started to happen.

Kari says their home alarms began going off. The police came and didn’t find anything wrong – the doors were still locked, no windows were broken. Everything in order.

Then the next day, the alarms went off again.

“We thought there was just a problem with the software,” she told 11Alive’s Joe Henke.

Then they came back from their Christmas vacation, after taking a red-eye flight from California and getting home at 5:30 in the morning.

“We walked in the door and saw wood chippings all around the floor, and we thought someone had broken in and that we were robbed,” Kari said.

They had not been robbed. They had been invaded, so to speak.

