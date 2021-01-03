Christmas tree disposal begins in Northampton

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some western Massachusetts families spent their first Saturday of the new year parting ways with their beloved Christmas trees.

Families deposited their trees at the Smith Vocational High School parking lot on Saturday.



“Well, I came to drop off my tree regretfully. We like to keep it a little longer, but this year we said, let’s get on with 2021, put 2020 behind us, go for the future,” said local resident.



Police and fire departments have been insistent urging people not to wait until the trees dried out and became a fire hazard.

Northampton residents can also deposit their Christmas trees at Smith Vocational High School next Saturday from 9 until noon.