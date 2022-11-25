BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of a beloved food and ice cream spot is closing its doors after operating it for nine years.

Chubby’s regularly featured Taco Tuesdays and Fish Fry Fridays and is located on Stadler Street in Belchertown. They closed on September 18th for the season.

Owner Chris Snow told 22News why he is ready to pass it on, “I’ve checked off all the boxes that I set out to accomplish when I bought Chubby’s. It’s not just running a successful restaurant, it’s also how I give back to the community and that was one of the biggest boxes to check off.”

Snow has enjoyed watching customers faces light up in the restaurant over the years. Now he hopes someone will embrace what Chubby’s has meant to Belchertown.

Tomorrow morning is the first day the property listing goes live.