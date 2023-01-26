SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Citizen’s Police Academy is set to return this March. The 12-week program offers Springfield residents some insight into how police officers perform their duties and how the department serves the community. The goal is to also create a bridge between officers and the people in the city.

“It develops a closer relationship and hopefully those people who come, our community members, then tell that to their neighbors, about the job the police officers are doing, how hard they are working, and how difficult and stressful that job can be,” said Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

This free program is available to all Springfield residents 18 years and older. Non-residents are also encouraged to apply. The application deadline is February 17th. More information can be found on the Springfield Police Department website, and the application form can be found online.

