SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from a Springfield City Councilor after the council passed a resolution on public transportation. The move is an effort to provide financial relief to residents.

Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst introduced the resolution that would provide a 50% subsidy for all Springfield residents riding public transportation, specifically PVTA bus lines, within the city limits over the next 2 years. Hurst says the goal is to make public transportation permanently subsidized for all riders.

“Any resident who is riding the PVTA through this resolution if implemented would receive a 50% reduced fare. We know that the residents of Springfield spend 30% of their household income on transportation,” said Springfield City Council, Councilor Justin Hurst, Chairman of the Audit Committee. “And at a time when everything is increasing…we want to make sure that we provide the relief necessary to the residents.”

The initiative would cost around $4 million over two years, which Hurst says should be funded with the city’s ARPA funding. The resolution is headed to Mayor Sarno’s desk for final approval.