HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A city council meeting went underway Tuesday evening, concerning the audit report of the Holyoke Police Department.

This is what we know so far about it, Municipal Resources, Incorporated., an agency from New Hampshire, conducted the audit. Part of that audit was a ‘cultural assessment’ which looked into groups like detectives, the police advisory group, and even the Holyoke City Council.

And assessed areas of strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats. A common issue that came up throughout the audit was staffing issues, the need for training, and funding. Other topics of discussion focused on figuring out how to keep up with shot spotter training and enforcement policies.

City Councilors also address what types of changes need to happen. Three main topics that were looked at were the following:

Strategic Plan – Develop a strategic plan with regard to how to improve structures Communications Plan – To make sure the community knows what is happening with the police department, avenues of communication, and expectations Having an accreditation program – The accreditation program follows best practices, which are currently followed by other police departments. This is to allow the police department to show diligence.

These changes could impact the current police presence which stands at 64%. Since most neighborhoods see 80% police presence, according to city councilors.