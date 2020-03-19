City of Amarillo confirms first two cases of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has confirmed two positive tests of COVID-19 in the Amarillo-area.

According to the City of Amarillo, two patients tested positive for COVID-19 at 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

Casie Stoughton, the City of Amarillo’s Director of Public Health, confirms both patients are adults and both are in isolation at home.

The next steps according to Dr. Scott Milton, Public Health Authority and an Infection Specialist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a contact investigation done by the communicable disease team. That will help asses the risk for the public.

As a result of the positive tests for COVID-19 and based on the comprehensive response plan crafted by area leaders, the city has issued a Local Disaster Declaration and the Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Level has been changed to Level Orange. That is an increase from where we were, as a Level Yellow, earlier in the week.

Mayor Gary Hinders with the City of Canyon has also declared a local disaster. Hinders announced he will give a press conference Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Canyon City Hall.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said the city is already following federal guidelines and is encouraging people to avoid public gathering and practice social distancing.

Mayor Nelson is encouraging that, especially young people, avoid social gathering, and urging common since.

As far as businesses are concerned, Mayor Nelson is encouraging them to stay open but close public gathering spaces.

