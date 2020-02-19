1  of  2
City of Cambridge says no to pot shops.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Harvard and MIT’s hometown is closed to recreational marijuana businesses, at least for now.

Officials in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say they won’t the approve any local agreements with pot entrepreneurs until a lawsuit challenging its recently created cannabis business permitting process is decided. The city posted the announcement late Friday, saying it has also appealed a state judge’s ruling temporarily overturning a key part of the new approvals process meant to prioritize black and minority-owned businesses.

There are more than 30 retail pot locations in Massachusetts but none in Cambridge and none owned by minority entrepreneurs.

