City of Chicopee receives $1.3 million to support redevelopment project

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee received $1.3 million to support a redevelopment project.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Kos’s office, the grant will be focused on the Massachusetts Turnpike Interchange on Exit 6 and the intersections on Interstate 291/Burenett Road as well as First Avenue.

“Infrastructure grants benefit this project and benefit our city. I thank the Baker-Polito administration and our legislative delegation for this grant program and their support and continued investment in the City of Chicopee.” Mayor Richard J. Kos

The project will include the design and construction of crosswalks, driveway access, pavement markings. sewer upgrades, street lights, water upgrades and more.

These changes wouldn’t be possible without funding from the MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program which provides flexible capital grants to municipalities in the Commonwealth.