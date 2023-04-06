ITHACA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse is asking for the public’s help in locating an abducted adult.

34-year-old Tatiana David was last seen on West Hill Circle in the city of Ithaca in Tompkins County at about 7:20 am on Wednesday, April 5. She is five feet, nine inches tall and approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

David was last seen with 34-year-old Michael Davis, who was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with no front plate, tinted windows, and a roof rack. Davis is around six feet, four inches and approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that the pair may be travelling to New York City.

If you come across either of these people, you are asked to not approach them and dial 911 or the Ithaca Police Department at 607-561-7400.