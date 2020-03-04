Breaking News
Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts
1  of  2
Watch Live
Blog: The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary NBC Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results

City of Nashville holds vigil for victims in wake of tornado outbreak

News
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigil was held on Tuesday night at Public Square Park after the devastating storms that swept across Nashville and Middle Tennessee to pray for the city and victims of the storm.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was in attendance and addressed the crowd. Earlier in the day, Cooper tweeted that he was “devastated by the destruction of our cherished neighborhoods and businesses,” vowing that “We will rebuild. We will be stronger.”

At least 24 people died overnight Monday into Tuesday after tornadoes made their way through our area.

Stay tuned to News 2 for continuous updates on the deadly tornado outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets