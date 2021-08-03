City of Pittsfield announces construction schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield’s Mayor’s Office announced several construction projects all taking place over the next two weeks.

Milling is scheduled on the following streets as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.

Wednesday. Aug. 4: Hawthorne Avenue, Oxford Street, and Brenton Terrace.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Buel Street and Cadwell Road.

Friday, Aug. 6: Dexter, Dillon, and Huron streets.

Monday, Aug. 9: Malcolm Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Valentine Road.

During this work, on-street there will be no on street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule may change due to weather conditions.