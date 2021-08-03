City of Pittsfield announces construction schedule

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIttsfield City Hall in May 2014. (Joseph / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield’s Mayor’s Office announced several construction projects all taking place over the next two weeks.

Milling is scheduled on the following streets as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.

  • Wednesday. Aug. 4: Hawthorne Avenue, Oxford Street, and Brenton Terrace.
  • Thursday, Aug. 5: Buel Street and Cadwell Road.
  • Friday, Aug. 6: Dexter, Dillon, and Huron streets.
  • Monday, Aug. 9: Malcolm Avenue.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 10: Valentine Road.

During this work, on-street there will be no on street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule may change due to weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today