City of Pittsfield sells multimillion dollar bond to aid municipal projects

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield announced that they sold a $28,420,000 bond that will help the city with budgetary savings for over 10 years and will also support various municipal projects.

The $28,420,000 bond includes the refinancing of $10 million of older bonds that will generate bigger budgetary savings of at least $1,049,382.

Matthew Kerwood, the city’s Finance Director, and Treasurer said this type of refinancing is a common practice that supports the city’s debt management strategy.

“Taking advantage of these refinancing opportunities are key components in controlling the city’s debt,” said Kerwood.

Prior to the sale, S&P Global Ratings, cited the city’s budgetary flexibility, as a strong institutional framework as positive credit factors.

The S&P Global Ratings also assigned the ‘AA’ an enhanced rating to the bonds as debt service which is secured by the State Qualified Bond Act local state aid intercept program.

“The crediting agency through its report, affirms that the city is on sound fiscal ground which is why the city is able to attract quality buyers to our bond issuances,” said Kerwood.