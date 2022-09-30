SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public input on an updated Springfield Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP) 2022-2027 is being requested from the City of Springfield.

To benefit the residents, a comprehensive park and conservation land improvement program has been implemented. This plan is a framework for city expenditures in the ensuing seven years and activity funding sources. For instance, some long-term projects involve improvements to Forest Park.

As indicated in Springfield’s open space and recreation report, Springfield Park and Recreation Department’s mission is to provide updates to all of the City’s parks and open spaces. To also give a range of recreation programs and improve all municipal and City-owned facilities, schools, terraces, tree belts, and city trees.

The seven-year program of open space improvements presented are the following, according to Springfield’s open space and recreation report :

emphasis on high-use facilities in densely populated neighborhoods. Continued implementation of the Forest Park Master Plan &

Horticulture Center Master Plan. A continuation of the lakes and ponds restoration program.

or wildlife value, forest management, as well as trail and hazard tree maintenance on existing properties. Implementation of the Springfield Bike and Pedestrian

Complete Streets Master Plan. Promote the maturation and continued growth of the community

gardens and urban agriculture. Aggressive implementation of a non-native/invasive species

vegetation management program. Implementation of programs that will promote recreationally

uses of the Connecticut River Walk and Bikeway as well as planning for connections from the River Walk to existing recreational facilities and other destinations. Continued implementation of park, open space, and recreation improvements through the Community Preservation Act.

Springfield’s survey asks residents about which open spaces they visit the most, how they travel there, why they visit those open spaces, and more.