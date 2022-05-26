UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica has released its schedule for the 2022 ‘Memorial Day Parade’ taking place on Monday, May 30th, and is inviting city residents to come to enjoy the festivities.

The parade will start around 10:00 am on Genesee Street in South Utica in front of St. Elizabeth Medical Center. It will head north on Genesee St. and make a right turn onto the Memorial Parkway and end at the Parkway Recreation Center.

There will be a Wreath laying ceremony at the conclusion of the parade held by the American Legion Post 229 at Utica’s Main Post Office in front of the Soldiers & Sailors/Oneida Square, the Oneida County Vietnam Monument, the POW/MIA Monument, the Spanish American Monument WW1/WW11/Korean War Monument, Utica’s Purple Heart Monument, and the Honoring All Veterans Monument and Gold Star Mothers Monument.

Centro Bus will also be available for transportation for those who need it.