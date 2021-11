A wooden Puerto Rican flag is displayed on the dock of the Condado lagoon, where multiple selective blackouts have been recorded in the past days, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Power outages across the island have surged in recent weeks, with some lasting up to several days. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s Puerto Rican community welcomes everyone to the Puerto Rican Flag Raising at Westfield City Hall on Sunday.

The city of Westfield is the latest to honor Puerto Rican culture by raising the territory’s flag.

That event will take place on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. just outside the local city hall.