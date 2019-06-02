“City-wide moment of reflection” in Springfield remembers June 1st tornado

by: Kristina Carretero

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the eighth anniversary of the June 1st tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.

The EF-3 tornado traveled more than 40-miles through Massachusetts, from Westfield to Charlton.

Mayor Domenic Sarno requested a “city-wide moment of reflection” Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2011 tornado. 

Sarno issued the “moment and pause” to be held at 4:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the time the tornado touched down in Springfield 8 years ago. Sarno also asked all local churches to ring their bells at 4:38 p.m. in remembrance. 

The 2011 tornado touched down in Springfield for 6.2 miles. 

