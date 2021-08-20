Clay County Sheriff holds news conference after suspect of Texas Blue Alert captured

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde will hold a media conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, one day after the suspect in a statewide Blue Alert was issued.

The suspect accused of shooting Clay County Deputy Breanton Chitwood, setting off a Blue Alert across the state, was apprehended Wednesday morning in Arlington.

A search warrant was issued Tuesday night and just after 10 o’clock on Wednesday morning, Joshua Lee Green of Arlington was located at a hotel.

Joshua Lee Green Arlington Jail Booking photo

This whole manhunt stemmed from that Monday night incident, when Deputy Chitwood pulled over the white Cadillac for speeding and was shot as he approached the vehicle, with his bulletproof vest saving his life.

A search warrant was issued Tuesday just after 8 p.m. and this morning a multi-agency team located Green at that hotel in Arlington.

After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended and taken into custody, charged on one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

In a Facebook Live Wednesday morning, Sheriff Lyde spoke about what went into this arrest.

“We had no idea who he was and 38 hours had him in handcuffs, that just shows the great work of Texas law enforcement when we come together to solve something down here in Texas, if you shoot one of our police officers, we are going to chase you and we are not going to stop,” Lyde said.

“Joshua Lee Green is in custody and is on his way to be magistrate and to be brought back to Clay County, Texas to face the citizens of Clay County for what he did to your deputy,” Lyde said.

Sheriff Lyde said they had support from across the state in the search for Green but there were a few who were vital to the case, like, Clay County Investigator Sergeant Kenny Nash, 97th Investigator Chris Hamilton, Ranger Mac Kelly, and Wichita Falls Police Department Crime Scene Technicians Anette Wang and Hillary Johnson.

Lyde said the resources provided by WFPD after recovering the car helped expedite the identifying of Green.