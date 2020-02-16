Clemson stuns No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 upset

Clemson’s John Newman lll (15) drives to the basket as Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, left, David Johnson, center, and Ryan McMahon defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 77-62. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – John Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62.

The Tigers held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC’s leading scorer in Jordan Nwora to just five points.

Clemson opened up a 21-point lead in the second half.

After the lead down to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton’s jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson went on an 11-2 run.

Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.

