CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have an electronic device, you are likely to have several subscriptions on it, and a new proposal may make it easier to get rid of them.

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a new rule to simplify the process of canceling subscriptions. The rule would require companies to allow consumers to cancel services the same way they signed up for them, which means skipping a phone call or having to go in person to cancel.

It’s important for people to not only know what they are being charged but be able to control where their money is going. You are going to get randomly deducted $15 here, and $20 there, which are not accounted for.

Up next, the public will be allowed to submit comments to the FTC about this proposal, it’s unclear when the finalized rule could take effect.