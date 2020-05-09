Clifton Park AMBER Alert suspect in custody; child located unharmed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man, who was the suspect in an AMBER Alert issued out of Clifton Park, was taken into custody by the Albany Police Department Friday night.

Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. Friday near Ontario Street and Livingston Avenue in the city of Albany. Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was also located and is safe.

The arrest was made after the father and son were seen by Albany residents, who called police, New York State Police said.

Nivaldo is being evaluated at Albany Medical Center after sustaining minor injuries while attempting to avoid arrest, according to police.

Nivaldo Oliveria was apprehended by Albany Police near Lexington and Ontario, ending the AMBER Alert. Gustavo was found safe and is with Albany Police.

The AMBER Alert was originally issued for a child abduction that occurred around 1 a.m. Friday on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park. Police, at the time, believed the child was in danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.

Nivaldo was accused of illegally entering his estranged wife’s apartment in the past.

According to a report in the Daily Gazette, he was arrested in February with charges of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree stalking. He was later arraigned and ordered held.

In the report, police said that around 10:30 p.m. on February 9, Nivaldo entered the woman’s home, disconnected a camera, and hid under a couch for some time and fled before police arrived. Meanwhile, the woman hid in the upstairs bathroom with Gustavo while calling 911.