Climate change restoration projects awarded in 26 communities

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday that the Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER) has awarded $4 million in grants through two grant programs.

The grants were awarded with the intention to strengthen community preparedness for large storms, improve climate-ready infrastructure, protect fisheries, wildlife, and river habitats, and restore floodplain habitat and flood storage capabilities. DER awarded $2.57 million to 26 municipalities through the Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grants Program, supporting culvert replacement projects that improve river health and municipal roads in communities across the state.

Agawam – $61,643 – The Town of Agawam will conduct field data collection and analyses as well as preliminary engineering tasks for a culvert replacement on May Hollow Brook, a cold water fisheries stream. As part of a Massachusetts Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Action Grant, a Stormwater Master Plan identified this culvert as the highest priority for replacement. Upgrading this severely deteriorated culvert will improve stream and wildlife habitat connectivity and improve public safety by reducing the risk of failure and protecting critical utility infrastructure.

Attleboro – $49,270- The City of Attleboro will conduct final engineering and permitting for a culvert replacement on Chartley Brook. Upgrading the culvert will improve public safety by reducing the risk of failure in storm events and will improve passage for native fish and wildlife.

Becket – $75,165 – The Town of Becket will conduct final engineering and permitting for a culvert replacement located on Center Pond Brook. Upgrading this perched and undersized culvert will enhance public safety and resiliency and restore wildlife connectivity.



Colrain – $95,500 – The Town of Colrain will conduct field data collection and analysis, design and engineering, and permitting for the replacement of a culvert on a tributary to Taylor Brook. Upgrading this failing and undersized culvert will protect infrastructure and improve storm resiliency and passage for wildlife.



Essex – $83,500 – The Town of Essex will conduct final engineering and permitting for the replacement of a culvert on a tributary to the Essex River. This is a particularly important access route during coastal flooding events. Upgrading this culvert will improve public safety and fish and wildlife passage.



Heath – $100,000 – The Town of Heath will conduct field data collection as well as design and engineering for a culvert replacement on Avery Brook. Upgrading this culvert will improve infrastructure and storm resilience, reduce maintenance costs, and improve passage for fish and wildlife.



Montague – $25,000 – The Town of Montague will complete field data collection and analysis for the culvert replacement on a tributary to the Sawmill River. Upgrading this perched and undersized culvert will benefit public safety and resiliency by improving the local flooding conditions in this area as well as providing fish and wildlife passage.



Southwick – $80,000 – The Town of Southwick will conduct field data collection and analysis, design and engineering, and permitting for the replacement of a culvert on Shurtleff Brook. This culvert replacement project will improve stream connectivity by providing wildlife passage, and improve resiliency against climate change with better management of flooding conditions.



Windsor – $150,000 – The Town of Windsor will replace an undersized and deteriorated culvert on a tributary to the East Branch of the Westfield River, which provides some of the best coldwater fish communities in the Commonwealth. This project is part of a larger River Road paving project which includes the replacement of multiple culverts along the road. Upgrading this culvert will increase public safety, storm resiliency, and ecological benefits.

The Administration also announced the award of $1.252 million in state and federal grant funds will go to support six DER Priority Ecological Restoration Projects. Those projects will help local partners remove aging dams, rejuvenate historic wetlands, and restore floodplain habitat and flood storage. The announcement was made by Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides at Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton.

In a statement on the grants, Governor Charlie Baker said: “The investment of these capital funds…is critical to the long-term resiliency of our transportation network and our natural environment.”