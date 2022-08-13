SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 9th Annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival continues until 10p.m. Saturday evening with a variety of musical performances, workshops and paint parties.

There are many people coming out to enjoy the festivities while also focusing on

social issues, and at the Mural Paint Party participants can contribute to the creation of a climate justice-themed mural in the city’s North End.

Everyone can lend a hand, grab a paint brush and participate in this mural created by renowned mural artist Betsy Casañas. This mural is done in a paint by number style, using polytab to mesh together all of the pieces, allowing the community to paint together and start a dialogue on this important social issue.

22News spoke with Casañas to find out what she hopes people take away from this mural series, “I feel like murals are a really easy way to kind of amplify what’s happening in a neighborhood. It’s a really easy way to preserve culture. It’s a really easy way to talk about social issues, and it’s a really easy way to give a voice to the voiceless.”

Many people came from all over to take part in this art series that will be displayed this September for the

Fresh Paint Festival and the Springfield Puerto Rican parade.

The Fresh Paint Festival will run from September 11 to September 17, and feature 10 murals across different neighborhoods in Springfield. All throughout that week there will be more community paint parties, events, and mural tours.

If you were not able to come by on Saturday for the paint party, there will be a few more opportunities coming up. You can find all the information about the murals and Fresh Paint Springfield here.