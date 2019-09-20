Climate protests planned around the world today

Protesters with placards participate in the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Sydney, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathering at rallies around Australia as a day of worldwide demonstrations begins ahead of a U.N. climate summit in New York. (Steven Saphore/AAP Images via AP)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Walkouts are planned across the world today, including here in western Massachusetts, as people leave their schools and workplaces to demand action on climate change.

Locally, rallies are planned in Northampton, and at the UMass Amherst campus. In Boston, thousands are expected to gather at the State House for a day of climate action.

This is expected to be the biggest day of climate demonstrations in the planet’s history. A climate strike march in central Melbourne, Australia, has already gathered a massive crowd.

The organizers of these events are mostly high school students, and even some middle school students. They say they want politicians to start taking the fight against global warming seriously.

The protests are timed to begin a week of activism at the United Nations, including a Youth Climate Summit on Saturday. The Global Climate Strike is the third in a worldwide series of climate rallies organized by school students, and led by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.